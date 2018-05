A vigil for murdered Kildare teenager, Ana Kriegel, took place last night.

The 14 year old Confey College student's body was discovered in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan on Thursday afternoon.

Gardai are awaiting the results of DNA tests and have renewed their appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

'Together for Ana – A Three Minute Silence' was held at Lucan Demense Park.