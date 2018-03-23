Listen Live Logo

The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen: Two Dead, 12 Injured, Following Hostage-Taking In France.

: 03/23/2018 - 12:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
France 1.jpg

Two people are dead and around a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire and took hostages at a French Supermarket.

The incident is continuing inside a Super U in the small town of Trebes.

Anti-terror prosecutors have taken over the investigation.

Local media is reporting the hostage-taker has asked for the release of Paris attacker Salah Abdeslam.

A police officer has also been shot and wounded in the nearby town of Carcassonne.

The mayor of Trebes, Eric Menassi, says they have been hit by a terrible event:

13France1.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The Irish Embassy in Paris says it's aware of an incident in the town of Trebes.

It says anyone with concerns about Irish citizens should contact the embassy in Paris on 33 1 44176700 or the Department of Foreign Affairs on 01 4082000.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!