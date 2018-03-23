Listen: Two Dead, 12 Injured, Following Hostage-Taking In France.

Two people are dead and around a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire and took hostages at a French Supermarket.

The incident is continuing inside a Super U in the small town of Trebes.

Anti-terror prosecutors have taken over the investigation.

Local media is reporting the hostage-taker has asked for the release of Paris attacker Salah Abdeslam.

A police officer has also been shot and wounded in the nearby town of Carcassonne.

The mayor of Trebes, Eric Menassi, says they have been hit by a terrible event:

The Irish Embassy in Paris says it's aware of an incident in the town of Trebes.

It says anyone with concerns about Irish citizens should contact the embassy in Paris on 33 1 44176700 or the Department of Foreign Affairs on 01 4082000.