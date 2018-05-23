Listen Live Logo

Investigation Into Murder Of Leixlip Teen Ana Kriegel Continues

: 05/23/2018 - 07:45
Author: Laura Donnelly
Gardai are continuing their investigation into the murder of Leixlip teenager Ana Kriegel in County Dublin.

DNA evidence is being studied as well as CCTV footage from a residence close to the farmhouse where the teenager's body was discovered.

They have renewed their appeal for information from anyone who may have been at St Catherine's Park in Lucan on Monday, 14th of May.

Books of condolence for Ana have been opened at Lucan Library and the County Hall in Tallaght and will remain open between now and Friday.

 

