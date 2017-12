A leading homelessness charity says it has seen a 7 percent rise in people looking to avail of their services.

Focus Ireland has helped over 14,500 people in 2017 as the homeless crisis deepens.

The charity has also supported 720 families including over 1,500 children to secure a home and escape homelessness so far this year in partnership with the State.

Latest figures show 134 people were homeless in Kildare in November.