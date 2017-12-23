KCC Responds To Motion On Their Readiness For A Vote On "Nás na Ríogh".

Kildare County Council has responded to a motion asking if it's ready for a vote on the return of Nás na Ríogh to be the Irish name for Naas, saying that the issue is just one of a significant array it is dealing with.

Independent Cllr Seamie Moore had lodged a motion asking if the District Manager and KCC were ready to hold a plebiscite in Naas Town on the return of 'Nás na Ríogh' to be the Irish name for Naas with any upcoming elections or referendum in the immediate future and if not, why not.

Responding to the motion, a report from KCC's Director of Services, Economic, Community and Cultural Development, Sonya Kavanagh said they had received some initial advice on the issue from central government.

The report said because this is one of a number of issues the MD manager is dealing with it "does not, and cannot, have my undivided attention."

It added members would be advised of any further progress.