Gardaí in Naas are urging people to ensure they do not keep valuables in their car and remove any possible temptation to thieves.

It follows the theft of items from a car which was parked in the car park at Naas Hospital last night.

Gardaí are urging anyone who was in the car park between 9pm and 10pm last night, and noticed anything suspicious, to contact them on 045 884 300.