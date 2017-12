In Kfm traffic and travel news, gardaí are warning motorists traveling to or from the North West today of a lengthy diversion at Longford for the next few hours following a fatal road crash.

A 22-year-old man was killed in the collision on the main N4 between Newtownforbes and Rooskey in the early hours of this morning.

Traffic is being diverted out the N5 at Longford to Scramogue Cross and back into Rooskey.