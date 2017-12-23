Listen Live Logo

KCC's Roads and Environment Directorates To Meet To Discuss Recent Flooding In County.

: 12/23/2017 - 14:39
Author: Mary Corcoran
Flooding Newbridge 2 Nov2017 pic from Kildare civil defence.jpg

Flooding in Newbridge, November 2017. Source Kildare Civil Defence

Kildare County Council's Roads and Environment Directorates are to meet in January to review recent flooding events in the county.

Concerns over frequent flooding at a number of locations in Kildare including  the Naas/Newbridge Road were raised at KCC's December meeting.

Sinn Féin councillor Mark Lynch had penned a motion asking that the council outlines what plans were in place to seek budgets to permanently rectify continuous flooding at such locations.

KCC said the Major Emergency Management Committee is currently drafting a Flooding Sub Plan to deal the coordination of responses from the relevant KCC Departments and other key stakeholders.

It said engagement with Transport Infrastructure Ireland is underway with regard to flooding on the M4, and an assessment report is under preparation.

 

