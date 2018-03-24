Kildare Team To Play Galway On Sunday In St. Conleth's Park Named.

The Kildare team to take on Galway in St. Conleth's Park on Sunday has been named.
Throw-in is at 3 O'clock.
Kfm will have full commentary of the match in association with Hanlon Concrete Robertstown.
Following Sunday’s game, Kfm will broadcast, live, the Draws for this year’s Senior, Intermediate and Junior football championships
|
1
|
Mark Donnellan
|
Maynooth
|
2
|
Peter Kelly
|
Two Mile House
|
3
|
David Hyland
|
Athy
|
4
|
Mark Hyland
|
Athy
|
5
|
Johnny Byrne
|
Allenwood
|
6
|
Eoin Doyle (C)
|
Naas
|
7
|
Kevin Flynn
|
Celbridge
|
8
|
Kevin Feely
|
Athy
|
9
|
Tommy Moolick
|
Leixlip
|
10
|
Fergal Conway
|
Celbridge
|
11
|
Keith Cribbin
|
Johnstownbridge
|
12
|
Paul Cribbin
|
Johnstownbridge
|
13
|
Jimmy Hyland
|
Ballyteague
|
14
|
Daniel Flynn
|
Johnstownbridge
|
15
|
Paddy Brophy
|
Celbridge