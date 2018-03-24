Listen Live Logo

Kildare Team To Play Galway On Sunday In St. Conleth's Park Named.

: 03/24/2018 - 09:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Kildare team to take on Galway in St. Conleth's Park on Sunday has been named.

Throw-in is at 3 O'clock.

Kfm will have full commentary of the match in association with Hanlon Concrete Robertstown.

Following Sunday’s game, Kfm will broadcast, live, the Draws for this year’s Senior, Intermediate and Junior football championships

 

1

Mark Donnellan

Maynooth

2

Peter Kelly

Two Mile House

3

David Hyland

Athy

4

Mark Hyland

Athy

5

Johnny Byrne

Allenwood

6

Eoin Doyle (C)

Naas

7

Kevin Flynn

Celbridge

8

Kevin Feely

Athy

9

Tommy Moolick

Leixlip

10

Fergal Conway

Celbridge

11

Keith Cribbin

Johnstownbridge

12

Paul Cribbin

Johnstownbridge

13

Jimmy Hyland

Ballyteague

14

Daniel Flynn

Johnstownbridge

15

Paddy Brophy

Celbridge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

