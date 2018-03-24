Listen Live Logo

Attorney General Launches Scathing Attack On Judicial Appointments Bill.

03/24/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Attorney General has launched a scathing the new judicial appointments bill.

At a speech in Dublin yesterday, Seamus Woulfe described it as a 'dogs dinner'.

He also said many of the amendments made by the opposition were "contradictory, inconsistent and unconstitutional".

The Bill was expected to be introduced to the Dail next week, however Mr Woulfe said the amendments would make it a challenge to get it to report stage, very soon.

 

