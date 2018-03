A 34 year old Carlow man has pleaded guilty to raping and assaulting a woman in her 50s.

The Central Criminal Court yesterday heard heard the victim was left with life changing injuries from which she is unlikely to recover.

CCTV showed the woman being followed and then dragged into bushes last June.

The accused - Anthony Cassidy with an address at Tinryland in Carlow- was identified through DNA.

He will be sentenced next month.