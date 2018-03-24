Listen Live Logo

Johnstownbridge Gear-Up For All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Final.

: 03/24/2018 - 10:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Johnstownbridge are gearing up for today's All Ireland Intermediate Camogie final.

The play Athenry at 1.30pm in St. Tiernach's Park in Clones. 

Kfm will have updates of the game in association with Johnstownbridge Maxol Service Station.

 

***Image courtesy Kildare GAA, via Twitter

