Abbey Street Car Park in Naas will close this afternoon.

Kildare County Council says it is to "stage 1 of the upgrade of the public car park which will include public lighting and CCTV. "

A manned barrier will be placed across the entrance of the car park to prevent entry of vehicles at 3pm.

All cars must be removed from the facility by 5pm this evening.

The car park is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday at 9.30am.