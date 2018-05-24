Listen Back: Kfm's Collected Debates On The Referendum On The 8th Amendment.

Kfm, via Kildare Today with Shane Beatty, has conducted three extended interviews on the Referendum on the 8th Amendment.

Partaking in the debate on May 8th were: Christine Darcy, Kildare Save the 8th and Juliette Barnes, Kildare Together For Yes.

Mark Brennock is spokesperson for the Referendum Commission. He joined Shane Beatty on Kildare Today on May 18th

On May 23rd, Kildare Today featured Dr. Kirsten Fuller, in favour of retention of the 8th Amendment and Dr. Tiernan Murray, of Doctors For Yes.

Information published by the Referendum Commission on the Referendum on the 8th amendment is available here