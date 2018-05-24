Book Of Condolence For The Family Of Ana Kriegel Opens In Kildare.

A book of condolence for the family of Ana Kriegel has been opened in Leixlip.

The 14 year old Confey College student went missing on Monday, May 14th.

Her remains were found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan on May 17th.

A murder inquiry continues, and Gardai are examining CCTV and DNA evidence.

Books of condolence opened at Lucan Library and the County Hall in Tallaght, yesterday.

They will remain open until Friday.

Mayor of Kildare, Martin Miley, has opened a book of condolence in Leixlip Library.