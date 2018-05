There are now a total of 365 Garda stationed in Kildare, the highest figure in some years.

The Division continues to have the lowest Garda to population ratio in the state.

There is one member for every 610 residents in Kildare.

The Dept. of Justice notes that the majority of members stationed in Kildare are of Garda rank.

There are 46 sergeants, 4 inspectors, three Superintendents and a Chief Superintendent.