Two teenagers have been arrested as part of the investigation in to the murder of Kildare teenager, Ana Kriegel.

The 14 year old Confey College student went missing on Monday, May 14th.

Her remains were found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan on May 17th.

Gardai have, this morning, confirmed the arrest of two juvenile males took place yesterday.

They remain in custody are being questioned at two separate Dublin Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.