Listen: Gardai Investigating Kildare Teenager's Murder Continue To Question Two Boys

: 05/25/2018 - 10:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
anastasia_kriegal.png

Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Kildare teenager, Ana Kriegel, in Dublin.

The 14 year old Confey College student's body was found on Thursday, following an extensive search.

She'd been reported missing on Monday, May 14th.

Paul Quinn reports

fripaul.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

