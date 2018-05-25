Listen Live Logo

Kildare Voter Turn-Out In The Referendum On The 8th Amendment Enters Double-Digits In Some Locations.

: 05/25/2018 - 11:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Voter turn-out in the Referendum on the 8th amendment in Kildare has entered double digits.

The highest turnout reported thus far is at Patrician Primary School, Newbridge, where 14% of voters have cast their ballot.

12% of voters have done so at Scoil na Mainistreach, Celbridge, 10.5% at Scoil Bhríde Kilcullen, and 9.3% at St. Corban's NS, Naas

These figures, when averaged across Kildare, indicate that in the region of 16,600 people in the county may already have registered their preference.

There are 130 polling stations across Kildare, all of which will be open until 10pm tonight.

