Referendum Voter Turnout In Parts Of Kildare Hits 22%.

: 05/25/2018 - 13:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
polling_station_sign_2.jpg

Tens of thousands of people have already registered their preference in the Referendum on the 8th amendment in Kildare.

The highest turnout reported thus far is  22% at Patrician Primary School, Newbridge

Aghards in Celbridge is at 19%, Maynooth Girls National School: 20.5%.

These figures, when averaged across Kildare, indicate that in the region of 28,275 people in the county may already have registered their preference.

There are 130 polling stations across Kildare, all of which will be open until 10pm tonight.

Turnout, 12.45pm: 
Aghards, Celbridge: 19%
Maynooth Girls National School: 20.5%
Scoil Mhuire, Ballymany: 17%
Athy Church of Ireland:  17%
Patrician Primary School, Newbridge: 22% 

Turnout, 12pm:
Rathangan: 15%
Maynooth: 14.8%
Green Lane, Leixlip: 18%

Turnout, 10.45am:
St. Corban's NS, Naas: 9.3%
Scoil Bhríde Kilcullen, Kilcullen: 10.5%
Scoil na Mainistreach, Celbridge: 12%
Patrician Primary School, Newbridge: 14%

Turnouts just after 9am:
Athy Church of Ireland Hall: 5.5%
Scoil Bríde, Naas: 9%

 

