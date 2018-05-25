Listen: Teenager Charged In Connection With The Murder Of Kildare's Ana Kriegel.

A teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The body of the 14 year old Confey College student was discovered in a disused building in Dublin last week.

She was reported missing just hours after she was last seen at St Catherine's Park close to her home on Monday the 14th of May.

Three days later her body was found on the Clonee road in Lucan - a postmortem revealed she was sexually assaulted and beaten to death.

Yesterday Gardaí arrested two teenage boys, this afternoon one has been charged in connection with the investigation and is due before the Children's Court this evening.

The second teenager remains in custody.

It's taken over a week from the time Ana's body was found to charge someone in connection with her murder.

Kildare resident, John Mooney, of The Sunday Times says the Gardai wanted to be sure they had all the necessary DNA evidence and supports in place: