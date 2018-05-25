Listen Live Logo

39% Voter Turnout Reported In Parts Of Kildare.

: 05/25/2018 - 16:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Voter turnout in Kildare in the Referendum on the 8th amendment has hit 39% in places

That proportion of voters Scoil Bhríde, Leixlip have registered their preference.

Elsewhere, turnout in Rathangan is at 29%, its 35% in Kilcullen,  24% in Athy, 32% in Maynooth

When these figures are averaged across the county, it indicates that  in the region of 47,705  people in the county may already have registered their preference.

145,000 people are registered to vote in Kildare

There are 130 polling stations across Kildare, all of which will be open until 10pm tonight.

 

Turnout at 4.45pm:
Rathangan 31%
Scoil MhicIL Naofa, Athy: 29%
Kildare Town NS: 30.4%
Scoil Bríde, Kilcullen: 35%
Patrician Primary, Newbridge: 36%
Scoil Bhríde, Leixlip: 39%
Maynooth Girls NS: 32%
St. Corban's NS, Naas: 31%

Turnout at 3.45pm:
Rathangan: 31%
Athy, Church of Ireland Hall: 24%
Patrician Primary School, Newbridge: 29%
Kilcock: 21%
Scoil Bríde, Leixlip: 29%

Turnout at 1.45pm:
Scoil Bríde, Kilculen 24%
St Mary's Girls Schools, Maynooth: 22%

Turnout, 12.45pm:
Aghards, Celbridge: 19%
Maynooth Girls National School: 20.5%
Scoil Mhuire, Ballymany: 17%
Athy Church of Ireland:  17%
Patrician Primary School, Newbridge: 22%

Turnout, 12pm:
Rathagan: 15%
Maynooth: 14.8%
Green Lane, Leixlip: 18%

Turnout, 10.45am:
St. Corban's NS, Naas: 9.3%
Scoil Bhríde Kilcullen, Kilcullen: 10.5%
Scoil na Mainistreach, Celbridge: 12%
Patrician Primary School, Newbridge: 14%

Turnouts just after 9am:
Athy Church of Ireland Hall: 5.5%
Scoil Bríde, Naas: 9%

 

