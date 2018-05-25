Listen Live Logo

Retro Classics

10pm - 12amr

Kildare Firms Wins Overal National Enterprise Award Title.

: 05/25/2018 - 17:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
terra_minerals_athy_tom_and_padraig_hennessy_overall_winners_2018_national_enterprise_awards_image_via_rollingnews.jpg

A Kildare firm has won the overall title at this year's National Enterprise Awards.

Athy's Terra Liquid Minerals was founded by brothers, Tom and Padraig Hennessy, in 2012.

They've developed an intelligent mineral dosing system which provides more than 50,000 dairy cows with liquid minerals through their drinking water.

The business, backed by Kildare Local Employment Office,  employs ten people and announced a €2m expansion programme late last year.

 

Image: Padraig and Tom Hennessy/Photocall Ireland.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!