Kildare Firms Wins Overal National Enterprise Award Title.

A Kildare firm has won the overall title at this year's National Enterprise Awards.
Athy's Terra Liquid Minerals was founded by brothers, Tom and Padraig Hennessy, in 2012.
They've developed an intelligent mineral dosing system which provides more than 50,000 dairy cows with liquid minerals through their drinking water.
The business, backed by Kildare Local Employment Office, employs ten people and announced a €2m expansion programme late last year.
Image: Padraig and Tom Hennessy/Photocall Ireland.