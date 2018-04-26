Latest JNLR Listenership: Kfm Remains Kildare's No.1.

JNLR FIGURES PUT A SPRING IN RADIO’S STEP: Kfm Kildare’s Leading Station!

Thursday April 26, 2018: The Choose Radio Group is urging advertisers to seriously consider the listening habits of their target audience as they contemplate their media spends throughout 2018. The latest JNLR listenership figures released today show that Irish radio stations have a combined strength of 87.7% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 8% own music, 3.2% Spotify and 1.1% Podcast.

Kfm, remains county Kildare’s leading radio station, adding another 4,000 listeners across the week for an all-time high 89,000 listeners (over the age of 15) *weekly reach.

Kfm leads all national and regional stations broadcasting into county Kildare in daily and weekly listenership and enjoys a near 13% lead in Market Share i.e. the length of time listeners spend listening to the station - the key parameter for advertisers.

Kfm CEO/Executive Director Clem Ryan

JNLR April 2018 - the facts

82% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday. On average, they spend in excess of 4 hours with radio every day. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 87.7%. This compares to 8% of owned music and 3.2% to Spotify. Radio also dominates when compared with other media – 51% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 40% read a national newspaper. 276,000 people in Ireland listened to radio via either a radio station App or the Irish Radioplayer in the last seven days. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 10.2 million social connections. Kfm is Kildare’s leading radio station in daily and weekly listenership and in Market Share ahead of all other stations broadcasting into the county: Kfm has 89,000 listeners (*weekly reach).

*” The evolution of Radio”: research conducted by Ipsos MRBI for Choose Radio & JNLR; Feb 2018