Counting Of Ballots Cast In Kildare In Referendum On The 8th Begins.

Count staff at Punchestown are begining to open ballot boxes from 130 polling stations across Co. Kildare around now.

The boxes were collected from polling statons after 10pm last night by staff of the Kildare Returning Officer.

They remained in Punchestown overnight, under eye of Kildare's Gardai.

145,000 people were eligible to vote in Kildare yesterday, just over 7,400 of them for the first time.

Details of voter turnout out, and an initial tally of how Kildare voted in the Referendum on the 8th Amendment are expected within the next 90 minutes



Image: opening of ballot boxes, Punchestown Count Centre, this morning.