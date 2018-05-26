Listen Live Logo

Counting Of Ballots Cast In Kildare In Referendum On The 8th Begins.

: 05/26/2018 - 09:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ballot_boxes_being_opened_punchestown_count_centre_8th_ref.jpg

Count staff at Punchestown are begining to open ballot boxes from 130 polling stations across Co. Kildare around now.

The boxes were collected from polling statons after 10pm last night by staff of the Kildare Returning Officer.

They remained in Punchestown overnight, under eye of Kildare's Gardai.

145,000 people were eligible to vote in Kildare yesterday, just over 7,400 of them for the first time.

Details of voter turnout out, and an initial tally of how Kildare voted in the Referendum on the 8th Amendment are expected within the next 90 minutes
 

Image: opening of ballot boxes, Punchestown Count Centre, this morning.

