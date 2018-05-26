Listen Live Logo

Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Boy Remanded In Custody, Charged With The Murder Of Kildare Teenager, Ana Kriegel.

: 05/26/2018 - 09:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
anastasia_kriegel_2.jpg

A 13 year old boy has been remanded in custody after appearing before the Children's Court yesterday evening, charged with the murder of Kildare Ana Kriegel.

The body of the 14 year old Confey College student was discovered at a disused farmhouse in Lucan last week, three days after she went missing.

The boy was remanded in custody to Oberstown Children's Detention Center, to appear in court again next Friday.

A second teenage boy has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!