Boy Remanded In Custody, Charged With The Murder Of Kildare Teenager, Ana Kriegel.

A 13 year old boy has been remanded in custody after appearing before the Children's Court yesterday evening, charged with the murder of Kildare Ana Kriegel.

The body of the 14 year old Confey College student was discovered at a disused farmhouse in Lucan last week, three days after she went missing.

The boy was remanded in custody to Oberstown Children's Detention Center, to appear in court again next Friday.

A second teenage boy has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.