Around 40 boxes have been opened at Punchestown count countre

Indicative early tallies of these boxes, which are from north and south Kildare, indicate a resounding vote in favour of the repeal of the 8th amendment by the people of Kildare

The result from these early tallies forecasts a 65% yes, 35% no result

Kfm's Laura Donnelly is there with Kfm voting analyst, Conor Winkle