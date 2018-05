Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan says Savita Halappanavar's case was "critical" in the referendum on the 8th amendment

The Fine Gael TD was, historically, not in favour of repeal of the amendment.

However, he changed his views following his membership of the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th Amendment.

Deputy Durkan has been speaking to Kfm's Shane Beatty at the Kildare North & Kildare South Count Centre at Punchestown: