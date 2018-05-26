Listen Live Logo

#Listen: Kildare South Votes To Repeal The 8th Amendment.

: 05/26/2018 - 15:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare South has voted to repeal the 8th Amendment by a margin of 70.66% to 29.44%

Total electorate:63,190

Total poll: 38,758

Total invalid: 112

Total valid: 38,646

Total in favour: 27,307

Total against: 11,339

Here's the declaration, made by Kildare South Returning Officer, Maura McIvor.

dec.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

