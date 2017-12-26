Listen Live Logo

Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Shane Beatty

Payments Totalling €201,000 Made In Kildare By DSP To Help With Funeral Costs.

: 12/26/2017 - 09:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cemetery blurry with crocus in bloom.jpeg

Among the highest number of payments made by the Government to assist with funeral costs were made to families in Co. Kildare.

Data obtained by TheJournal.ie through a Freedom of Information request shows that Dept. of Social Protection has approved payments of a total of  €4.2 million this year.

107 payments, of a combined €201,000, were made in Kildare.

That's the third highest in Ireland, behind Dublin (995) and Cork (203)

The Journal.ie reports that most of these grants would be paid to family members organising services, but they also cover arrangements for those with no next of kin.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!