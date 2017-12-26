Payments Totalling €201,000 Made In Kildare By DSP To Help With Funeral Costs.

Among the highest number of payments made by the Government to assist with funeral costs were made to families in Co. Kildare.

Data obtained by TheJournal.ie through a Freedom of Information request shows that Dept. of Social Protection has approved payments of a total of €4.2 million this year.

107 payments, of a combined €201,000, were made in Kildare.

That's the third highest in Ireland, behind Dublin (995) and Cork (203)

The Journal.ie reports that most of these grants would be paid to family members organising services, but they also cover arrangements for those with no next of kin.