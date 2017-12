On average, 55 people are detected drink driving in Kildare, every month.

The Road Safety Authority also says just under half of all road users killed in November and December, nationwide, were drivers.

It is encouraging people to offer the gift of a "safe lift home".

Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority, Liz O'Donnell, says it's important people do the right thing the morning after a night out too:

**Stock image.