Kildare's Homeless Services Helpline Is Operating Today.

: 12/26/2017 - 09:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare's out of hours Emergency Homelessness Helpline is in operation today.

It is run on behalf of Kildare County Council by the Peter McVerry Trust.

Today, the line is open between midday and 5pm.

The number is:1800 804 307

Helpline hours of operation over the rest of the festive season are:
Wednesday, 27 December - 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Thursday 28 December - 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday 29 December - 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday 30 December - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday 31 December  -12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday 1 January - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m
Tuesday 2 January - 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.

