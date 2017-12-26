Listen: Childline Received 1,020 Calls On Christmas Day.

Childline received 1,020 calls on Christmas Day.

The free service, which operates 365 days a year, expects a higher than average volume of contacts over the next week

Children who are feeling scared or upset today are being urged to contact Childline.

The helpline is operated by the ISPCC.

Its CEO, Grania Long, says Childline is staffed by a wide range of dedicated volunteers

Childline’s 24-hour phone can be contacted on: 1800 666666.

By text: Text the word: ‘talk’ to 50101 (service available from 10am to 4am)

Live online chat: Available from 10am to 4am, live chat on Childline.ie

Online: Support and advice for children and parents can be found on ispcc.ie and childline.ie