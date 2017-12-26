Listen Live Logo

Listen: Alcohol Is A Factor In 38% Of Road Deaths.

: 12/26/2017 - 15:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
**Stock image.

The Road Safety Authority says 38 per cent of road deaths over the festive period are alcohol-related.

On average, 55 people are detected drink driving in Kildare, every month.

Liz O'Donnell, Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority, has some advice for staying safe:

**Stock image.

