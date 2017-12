Gardai at Naas are appealing for information on a Christmas Eve burglary.

The householder, in Ballymount, Dunlavin, was out between midday and 3.50pm.

They returned to find a flower pot had been hurled through a back window, and the home ransacked.

Christmas presents, valued at around €400, had been taken from the sitting room.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.