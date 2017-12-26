Listen Live Logo

Woman's Body Found In Apartment In Dublin.

: 12/26/2017 - 16:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai are investigating following the discovery of a woman's body in a flat in Rathmines in Dublin. 

The discovery was made shortly before 1pm today. 

The woman is believed to have been in her mid forties. 

The body remains at the scene and a Garda Technical unit is carrying out a preliminary examination.  

 

 

