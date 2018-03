The Courts Service is to review the "future delivery of court services in the District Court area of Kilcock" shortly.

The town's courthouse was closed in July, 2016, on health and safety grounds.

The Ireland2040 plan includes provision of a new court facility in the North Kildare area, but doesn't expressly state Kilcock as the location.

Justice Minister, Charlie Flanangan, says any review by the Courts Service will include a "local consultation process."