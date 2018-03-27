Calls For Additions On Bus Éireann Routes In Parts Of North Kildare.

There are calls for additions to Bus Eireann's services in parts of North Kildare.

Capacity issues have been reported on Route 115, particularly between Kilcock and Maynooth, since last year.

There are also reports that, on occasion, scheduled buses have not arrived.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is lobbying the National Transport Authority for reform of the route.

Deputy Lawless commented: “I understand from my dealings with the NTA they are close to formulising a detailed revised timetable for Kilcock which commuters can expect in the coming months. I have made it clear to the National Transport Authority that additional services on the 115 route are needed and I expect the new timetable to reflect that demand.

“Every morning the buses are at capacity as are the train lines from Kilcock and Maynooth. There have also been cases of expected buses going missing leaving many late for work, having to rely on the next scheduled bus turning up.