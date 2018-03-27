Listen Live Logo

K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Calls For Additions On Bus Éireann Routes In Parts Of North Kildare.

: 03/27/2018 - 07:31
Author: Mary Corcoran
Bus Eireann 3.jpg

There are calls for additions to Bus Eireann's services in parts of North Kildare.

Capacity issues have been reported on Route 115, particularly between Kilcock and Maynooth, since last year.

There are also reports that, on occasion, scheduled buses have not arrived.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is lobbying the National Transport Authority for reform of the route.

Deputy Lawless commented: “I understand from my dealings with the NTA they are close to formulising a detailed revised timetable for Kilcock which commuters can expect in the coming months. I have made it clear to the National Transport Authority that additional services on the 115 route are needed and I expect the new timetable to reflect that demand.

“Every morning the buses are at capacity as are the train lines from Kilcock and Maynooth. There have also been cases of expected buses going missing leaving many late for work, having to rely on the next scheduled bus turning up.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!