Naas's Abbey Street Car Park Scheduled To Re-Open Today.

: 03/27/2018 - 07:33
Author: Mary Corcoran
Abbey Street Car Park in Naas is scheduled to re-open today

Kildare County Council shut the facility at 3 O'clock on Saturday to enable up-grades including improvements in public lighting and the installation of CCTV.

The car park is due to re-open this morning at 9.30am.

