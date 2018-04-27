Listen: 200 Women Affected By Failures In Cervical Check Programme.

The Junior Health Minister says she hopes the cervical cancer scandal doesn't deter people from getting the test.

Over 200 women may have wrongly been given the all clear by CervicalCheck and that not all of them were told about the mistake.

A full review of the screening programme has now been ordered to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Junior Minister Catherine Byrne says the test is still a good method of detecting abnormalities:

The review is expected to examine all aspects of the screening programme.

In particular, concerns have been raised about the outsourcing of tests to a US lab due to time delays and differing medical terms.

The former Health Minister James Reilly says huge changes are needed in the HSE: