Listen Live Logo

Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen: 200 Women Affected By Failures In Cervical Check Programme.

: 04/27/2018 - 12:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cervical Check logo.jpg

The Junior Health Minister says she hopes the cervical cancer scandal doesn't deter people from getting the test.

Over 200 women may have wrongly been given the all clear by CervicalCheck and that not all of them were told about the mistake.

A full review of the screening programme has now been ordered to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Junior Minister Catherine Byrne says the test is still a good method of detecting abnormalities:

The review is expected to examine all aspects of the screening programme.

13Catherine.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

In particular, concerns have been raised about the outsourcing of tests to a US lab due to time delays and differing medical terms.

The former Health Minister James Reilly says huge changes are needed in the HSE:

13James.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!