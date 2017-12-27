Listen Live Logo

No. Of Peat Jobs At Bord Na Mona Expected To Halve By 2030.

: 12/27/2017 - 12:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Bord Na Mona Plaque.jpg

Peat-related employment at Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona is expected to by cut in half by 2030.

That's according to Acting Managing Director, Michael Barry, in an interview with Agriland,

The bulk of the job losses will be in the midlands region, and arise as the semi-state firm wants to cease peat-fuelled electricity generation by that year.

Agriland reports that the majority of existing peat workers are aged in their mid fifties, so BnM hopes "natural retirements will play a significant role in the labour reduction."

 

