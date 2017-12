A Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Co. Kildare.

Met Eireann is forecasting patchy accumulations of up to 3 cm of snow, especially on high ground, but small amounts at lower levels, as well.

The warning comes in to effect at 7am on Thursday morning, and continues until 6am on Friday morning.

The alert also applies to: Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary

.