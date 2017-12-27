Temperatures In Kildare To Drop Below Freezing Again, Tonight.

Temperatures in Kildare are to drop below freezing, again, overnight.

Met Eireann is forecasting a low of minus 3 degrees tonight.

It means there will be widespread frost, and ice on untreated surfaces.

Kildare County Council, traditionally, salts around 20% of the county's 2,200 kilometre road network in freezing conditions.

The salting map is available here.

Motorways, such as the M7, M4 and M9, fall under the remit of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning goes live in Kildare at 7am on Thursday morning, and continues until 6am on Friday morning.

**File image.