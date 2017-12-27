Listen Live Logo

The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
David Baker

Temperatures In Kildare To Drop Below Freezing Again, Tonight.

: 12/27/2017 - 15:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Snow road trees.jpeg

Temperatures in Kildare are to drop below freezing, again, overnight.

Met Eireann is forecasting a low of minus 3 degrees tonight.

It means there will be widespread frost, and ice on untreated surfaces.

Kildare County Council, traditionally, salts around 20% of the county's 2,200 kilometre road network in freezing conditions.

The salting map is available here.

Motorways, such as the M7, M4 and M9, fall under the remit of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning goes live in Kildare at 7am on Thursday morning, and continues until 6am on Friday morning.

 

 

**File image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!