Exceedances in pesticides have been found in drinking water sources in Co Kildare.

The herbicide "MCPA" were noted at "very low levels" in the Leixlip and Barrow water supplies over the past year.

Irish Water is, as a result, appealing to farmers and other users of pesticides to follow relevant guidelines

It notes that, while there is no threat to public health, it is imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when spraying their lands.