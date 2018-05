An up-date on the Royal Canal project in Kildare is to be issued today.

Waterways Ireland is to make a presentation to Kildare County Council at its May meeting this afternoon.

A series of blueway and greenway trails are being developed along the canal between Dublin and Longford, via Kildare.

Waterways Ireland has also announced that a series Capacity Building Workshops are to take place along the Royal Canal, one of which will be in Maynooth.