A report on the number and condition of all "finished and unfinished" housing estates is to be issued at Kildare County Council's meeting this afternoon.

In March, the Dept. of Housing noted the number of so-called ghost estates in Kildare has reduced to 10, from a high of over 60.

There are 381 homes in these 10 estates.

141 are "complete and occupied", planning permission has expired on 172 and, of the remainder, the vast majority are almost complete.