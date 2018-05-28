Two People Arrested Following Garda Operation In Newbridge.

Two people have been arrested and charged following an intelligence led Garda operation in Newbridge.

Gardai targeting what's described as street dealing at local level stopped a man over the weekend.

He was found to have 15 deals of heroin on his person.

A siginificant sum of money and Cannabis plant material were found during a follow-up search at a home in the area.

Gardai say they were "obstructed" by a man in that household.

Both men were arrested questioned and charged.

They've been bailed and are scheduled to appear before the courts at Naas on June 6th.