Two People Arrested Following Garda Operation In Newbridge.

: 05/28/2018 - 09:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two people have been arrested and charged following an intelligence led Garda operation in Newbridge.

Gardai targeting what's described as street dealing at local level stopped a man over the weekend.

He was found to have 15 deals of heroin on his person.

A siginificant sum of money and Cannabis plant material were found during a follow-up search at a home in the area.

Gardai say they were "obstructed" by a man in that household.

Both men were arrested questioned and charged.

They've been bailed and are scheduled to appear before the courts at Naas on June 6th.

 

 

