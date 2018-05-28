Listen Live Logo

Driver Facing Court Appearance Following Naas Traffic Corps Operation.

: 05/28/2018 - 11:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A motorist is facing a court appearance following an operation by Naas Traffic Corps.

The car was detected speeding at 135 kilometres per hour.

Garda seized the car as it lacked tax and insurance...The motorist was found never to have held a driving licence.

