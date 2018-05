The life of Kildare teenager, Ana Kriégel will be celebrated on Thursday.

Her family have released details of a memorial ceremony to take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The body of the 14 year old Confey College student was found in a derelic building in Lucan on May 17th.

She is survived by her parents, Patrick and Geraldine, her brother, Aaron, and her extended family.

The Kriégel family say ""Ana loved sparkle and colour." and the family wish for the dress code to reflect this.