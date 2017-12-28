Listen Live Logo

Multi Vehicle Collison Causes Serious Delays On The M7, N'Bound, At Johnstown

: 12/28/2017 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In Kfm traffic and travel news,

A multi-vehicle collision is causing serious delays on the M7, northbound, at Johnstown.

Eye witnesses report that at least three vehicles are involved and also suggest the Garda helicopter, along with other emergency services, are at the scene.

Gardai could not confirm whether that section of the road has, or will, be closed.

However, eye witness reports to Kfm suggest that all three lanes have been shut

Traffic is crawling on the approach, and rubber-neckers on the southbound bore are beginning to cause delays

 

